Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, down from 23,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,722 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.43 million, up from 84,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 13 by Pacific Crest. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Nomura. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by UBS. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Monday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Cap has 14,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,315 were accumulated by Mcmillion. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 67,930 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.63% or 47,613 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 1.68% or 8,790 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 4.59% or 169,306 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd invested in 15.64 million shares or 3.25% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Personal Cap Advsrs reported 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Wealth holds 3.05% or 43,161 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 872,555 shares stake. Appleton Ma holds 143,712 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Noven Fin Gru accumulated 3,788 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Midas owns 24,100 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 12 by Bernstein. Citigroup maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, July 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 26 by Roth Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 10. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, August 31 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 12, the company rating was initiated by Hilliard Lyons. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 26 by Nomura.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $192.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 26,971 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 93,722 shares. Epoch Inv Prns, New York-based fund reported 2.58M shares. Laurel Grove Ltd Company holds 2.07% or 86,484 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 2.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital Ok owns 0.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 225,552 shares. Banced holds 2.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 28,290 shares. Creative Planning holds 1.06 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 16,030 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 119,471 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pring Turner Cap Grp Inc Incorporated owns 63,054 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has invested 2.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.4% or 189,873 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 0.77% or 548,564 shares.

