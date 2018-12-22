Cambridge Trust Company increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 242.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 74,132 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 104,685 shares with $17.55 million value, up from 30,553 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 0.42 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 9 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 24 sold and trimmed holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 15.19 million shares, down from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 11 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $191 target in Monday, September 17 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent reported 0.36% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.38% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 98,921 are held by Dearborn Prtnrs Lc. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.9% or 43,192 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 35,114 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 27,836 shares stake. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 327 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma invested in 0.09% or 40,099 shares. Orrstown Services stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Citigroup has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 14,473 are held by Ledyard Financial Bank. 70,320 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Limited Co. Mcrae Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,000 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 2,702 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc invested in 1,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. 1,600 shares were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E, worth $267,206 on Monday, October 1. 18,000 shares valued at $3.25 million were sold by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6. On Monday, November 19 Sieving Charles E sold $3.55 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 19,731 shares. $1.32 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares were sold by CUTLER PAUL I. Pimentel Armando Jr had sold 4,920 shares worth $836,940. Kelliher Joseph T had sold 8,035 shares worth $1.39 million. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $2.92 million was made by Silagy Eric E on Wednesday, August 22.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 4,108 shares to 222,248 valued at $25.52 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 57,065 shares and now owns 37,074 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

More recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-1.35 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navios Maritime Acquisition: Vote Is In, Common Stock Only For Navios Maritime Midstream Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.: Navios Maritime Midstream Acquisition Deep Dive – Part I – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.: Navios Europe I Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scorpio Tankers: Primed For Tanker Rate Recovery In 2020? Part I – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 8.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 90,768 shares traded or 128.47% up from the average. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) has declined 63.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNA News: 21/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.125 per Unit; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Navios Acquisition On Negative Outlook; Corporate Family At B3; 19/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME COMPLETED SALE-LEASEBACK PACT FOR 4 TANKERS; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF VESSEL FOR REPAYMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS, REINVESTMENT IN VESSELS, OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Submission of Confidential Draft Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering; 19/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp Announces Sale and Leaseback Transaction; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership