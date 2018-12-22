Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 25.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 3,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,179 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18M, down from 15,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.98M shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has declined 8.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 20,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 385,844 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60M, up from 365,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $414.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 9,762 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 7,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 25.22% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.3 per share. HAS’s profit will be $217.58M for 11.35 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.88% negative EPS growth.

