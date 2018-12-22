Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 46.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 4,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $398,000, down from 9,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.54 million shares traded or 111.15% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.97 million, down from 7.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 30.17 million shares traded or 41.82% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2,938 shares. Acadian Asset owns 1,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And owns 40,212 shares. Company Commercial Bank has 15,787 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 70,796 shares. National Pension Ser owns 421,716 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 172,011 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 140 shares. Private Trust Com Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Axa stated it has 209,026 shares. Eastern Bank holds 0.03% or 6,010 shares in its portfolio. Southernsun Asset, a Tennessee-based fund reported 40,502 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial Services had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, April 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Monday, July 17. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 6 report. As per Thursday, January 7, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 12 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, October 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Wells Fargo maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Thursday, January 25. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $84 target.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 34.19% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DFS’s profit will be $698.79M for 6.78 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.46% EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Southwestern Energy Company had 129 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $7 target in Tuesday, June 14 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 24. Barclays Capital maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, October 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 16 by Mizuho. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SWN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 562.51 million shares or 7.14% more from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 76,885 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Adirondack Rech & Inc has 1.35% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 704,221 shares. D E Shaw And has 13,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0% or 164,569 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 149,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 902,594 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Convergence Inv Partners Lc holds 112,708 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Key Gp (Cayman) accumulated 5.03% or 13.80 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc stated it has 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 72,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 7,195 shares stake.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,798 activity.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 39,860 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $47.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 275,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SWN’s profit will be $131.63M for 3.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.