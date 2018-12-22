Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) stake by 1.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 1,623 shares as Unitedhealth Group (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 87,683 shares with $23.33M value, down from 89,306 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group now has $229.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Reading International Inc (RDI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.35, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 33 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 20 sold and reduced stock positions in Reading International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.98 million shares, up from 7.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Reading International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 16 Increased: 22 New Position: 11.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. for 461,300 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 134,697 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.69% invested in the company for 494,652 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.58% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 310,197 shares.

Reading International, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $362.81 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. It has a 20.44 P/E ratio. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 120,694 shares traded or 84.78% up from the average. Reading International, Inc. (RDI) has declined 4.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Analysts await Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RDI’s profit will be $2.68 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Reading International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 23,474 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 335,800 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 147,436 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Corporation. Moreover, Main Street Rech Limited has 3.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Polaris Greystone Fin Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 451 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability holds 3.11% or 50,801 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 308,160 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd holds 9,097 shares. The Delaware-based Green Valley Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jcic Asset Mngmt has 14,149 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 43,480 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 80,130 shares. Stralem & owns 3.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,645 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, December 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. 8,142 shares were sold by Nelson Steven H, worth $2.16 million. Another trade for 5,880 shares valued at $1.65 million was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.65 million on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 163 shares valued at $44,796 was made by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Friday, November 9. HOOPER MICHELE J sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32 million. The insider WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M.