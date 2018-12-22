Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 53.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 3.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.62M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $786.32 million, up from 6.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp. (POOL) by 70.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 3,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,948 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $16.45 million activity. PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J sold $1.66M worth of stock. $2.11 million worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares were sold by Joslin Mark W. COOK ARTHUR D sold $322,000 worth of stock.

Among 10 analysts covering Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pool Corporation had 24 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) earned “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Tuesday, July 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 27 by Wedbush. Sidoti downgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) on Monday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice. Robert W. Baird maintained Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) on Friday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 15. The stock has “Accumulate” rating by Johnson Rice on Friday, July 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 15 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold POOL shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.08% or 21,187 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc invested in 0% or 42 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,470 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 1.93M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 21 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 589,926 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 8,203 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bremer Tru National Association, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,570 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Waratah Capital Advsrs holds 1.61% or 96,204 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $691.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,991 shares to 93,906 shares, valued at $19.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,046 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 783,760 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $561.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.91M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, July 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, October 31. Susquehanna maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Monday, April 2. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $6800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Friday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $27 target. Bank of America downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Friday, December 4. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $29 target. As per Monday, January 23, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.