Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co (TUP) by 19.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38M, up from 59,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 1.36 million shares traded or 105.86% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 1.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 3,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,172 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.08M, down from 190,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51M.

