Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp. (POOL) by 70.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 3,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,948 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Sponsored Adr (HSBC) by 25.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 66,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,242 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.10M, down from 263,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 4.19M shares traded or 56.25% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 17.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/04/2018 – WIRECARD AG WDIG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 122 EUROS FROM 115 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – 60NP: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – IMERYS SA IMTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – HSBC Holdings CDS Tightens 18 Bps; 18/04/2018 – AENA AENA.MC : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 135 EUROS FROM 130 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Saudi Fund Is Said to Hire HSBC’s Local Head of Asset Management; 15/03/2018 – 60RB: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO NAME BRANDAO HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING IN AMERICAS; 20/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Klepierre S.A; 24/05/2018 – HSBC FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHARE PAYABLE ON JULY 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold POOL shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Asset invested 0.81% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,819 shares. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 2,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Df Dent & Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,188 shares. Asset One owns 24,375 shares. Monroe Retail Bank And Trust Mi reported 8,506 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 10,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.04% stake. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.19% or 111,496 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd owns 28,295 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 336,928 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Among 10 analysts covering Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pool Corporation had 24 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 19. The rating was downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate” on Friday, July 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 17 report. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Friday, August 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Zacks.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. 5,766 Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares with value of $939,644 were sold by SLEDD ROBERT C. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $2.11 million was made by Joslin Mark W on Tuesday, August 21. COOK ARTHUR D sold $322,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $691.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,017 shares to 218,046 shares, valued at $20.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,888 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

