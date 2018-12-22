Berkshire Money Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 37.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Money Management Inc bought 1,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 37.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 27,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,956 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 72,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 7.22 million shares traded or 131.95% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 52 investors sold CPB shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 154.02 million shares or 4.27% less from 160.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology invested in 0.1% or 13,900 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Associates has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Symons reported 2.53% stake. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Transamerica Advsr reported 187 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 861,157 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Summit Gp Ltd has invested 0.13% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The New York-based Laurion Cap Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 24,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taconic Capital Advsr LP has invested 1.67% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Utd Fire Group holds 10,000 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 6,367 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 15,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 29.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $1 per share. CPB’s profit will be $213.73M for 12.59 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $243.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13,442 shares to 15,937 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 19,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since September 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $200,037 activity.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of stock or 15,652 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 203,363 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. 3,605 were reported by Prentiss Smith And. Illinois-based Country Tru Commercial Bank has invested 5.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 56,890 are held by Penobscot Management Company Inc. Perkins Coie has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Co owns 30,933 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Edge Limited Company reported 20,107 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 552,975 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Liability has 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,925 shares. Boston Standard Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 1.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 41,109 are held by Naples Limited Company. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Com has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

