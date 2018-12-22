Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 69.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,295 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $510.03M, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 1.33 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 51.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 494,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 472,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.95M, down from 967,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Menear Craig A also sold $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. 10,854 shares were sold by Lennie William G., worth $2.19 million. 11,500 shares were bought by VADON MARK C, worth $2.00 million. Carey Matt had sold 4,125 shares worth $806,149 on Thursday, August 16. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28 million on Friday, December 7. 2,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $354,960.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,817 activity.

