Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95M, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 4.14 million shares traded or 131.23% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 282,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.23 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $238.38 million, down from 4.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 484,588 shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has declined 4.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive

Sun Valley Gold Llc, which manages about $547.54M and $988.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 75,000 shares to 633,449 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 17 analysts covering Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Agnico-Eagle Mines had 55 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 14 to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by TD Securities given on Wednesday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, April 3 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, December 3. IBC initiated the stock with “Sector Outperform” rating in Friday, July 24 report.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TNET’s profit will be $30.29 million for 23.29 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.75% negative EPS growth.