Capital Advisors Inc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 2.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc acquired 4,221 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 194,934 shares with $14.56 million value, up from 190,713 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $10.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55 million shares traded or 284.10% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 33.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 718,259 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 22.04%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.45 million shares with $163.56 million value, down from 2.17 million last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $37.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02 million shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity. FERGUSON J BRIAN also bought $1.98M worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Engines Advisors Limited Com holds 0% or 458 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,957 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 117,394 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0.23% or 5,984 shares. Churchill has invested 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fdx, California-based fund reported 29,532 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strs Ohio holds 228,927 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chemung Canal Trust Communications invested in 0.31% or 12,297 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 1,812 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Edgemoor Invest Advisors invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 31,627 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, September 7. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. Barclays Capital upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Wednesday, October 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $108 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 29. U.S. Capital Advisors upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, November 16 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 15.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.18M for 10.56 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $57.64 million activity. Shares for $135,128 were sold by Newberry Darren C on Friday, August 17. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $2.90M was made by FOLLIARD THOMAS J on Wednesday, July 18. On Tuesday, June 26 the insider MARGOLIN ERIC M sold $523,597. Shares for $3.44M were sold by Hill Edwin J on Monday, July 9. Daniels Jon G sold $1.16M worth of stock or 16,325 shares. The insider Lyski James sold $281,957. $3.85 million worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares were sold by Wood William C Jr..

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) stake by 70,159 shares to 623,874 valued at $10.68M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 104,128 shares and now owns 1.53M shares. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) was reduced too.