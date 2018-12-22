Capital Counsel Llc decreased Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) stake by 43.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc sold 36,739 shares as Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB)’s stock declined 31.55%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 47,627 shares with $5.52M value, down from 84,366 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V Com now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 1.28 million shares traded or 108.48% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54

AUTOCANADA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had an increase of 3.6% in short interest. AOCIF’s SI was 1.74 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.6% from 1.68 million shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1157 days are for AUTOCANADA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)’s short sellers to cover AOCIF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 5,000 shares traded or 169.25% up from the average. AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 15 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, December 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. ABN Amro upgraded the shares of CLB in report on Thursday, November 1 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $110 target in Monday, October 29 report. JP Morgan maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) rating on Monday, September 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $121 target. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CLB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 47.88 million shares or 0.90% less from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 18,759 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 928,517 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mairs And Power reported 0.14% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.02% or 420 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). The New York-based Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.62% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 5,171 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Van Eck has 0.29% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 45 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,910 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct has 1.24% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 60,055 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.24% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Jpmorgan Chase has 0.03% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 1.31M shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,219 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $8,930 activity. Daniels Kevin also sold $8,222 worth of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Tuesday, August 14. 200 shares were bought by Sodderland Jan Willem, worth $17,152.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 13.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.11 million for 29.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in Canada. The company has market cap of $221.10 million. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts, and collision repair services; and facilitates the sale of third party finance and insurance products, extended warranties, and replacement and after-market automotive products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its new vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, MINI, Mitsubishi, and Subaru brands.