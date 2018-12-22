Capital Counsel Lifted Wabtec Com (WAB) Position; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 16 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced stock positions in Sprague Resources LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.73 million shares, up from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 10.

Capital Counsel Llc increased Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) stake by 1.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 8,868 shares as Wabtec Corp Com (WAB)’s stock declined 26.82%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 873,924 shares with $91.66 million value, up from 865,056 last quarter. Wabtec Corp Com now has $6.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 1.74M shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 99,750 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 220,282 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp has 0.23% invested in the company for 675,649 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 257.14% or $1.62 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. SRLP’s profit will be $22.51 million for 3.68 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.90 actual EPS reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.00% EPS growth.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.69 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 5 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Capital Counsel Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 41,402 shares to 685,755 valued at $171.21 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 5,044 shares and now owns 308,061 shares. Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 1,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 7,050 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc holds 280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Interest owns 3.03 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 485,452 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.03% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 7.46 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 50,722 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Waddell Reed Financial has 1.06 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 302,688 shares. Baillie Gifford & Communication has 0.55% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4.90M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 31,207 shares.

