Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 26,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,541 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.77M, up from 182,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) by 43.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 36,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,627 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52M, down from 84,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 1.28M shares traded or 108.48% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 13.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.11M for 29.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $8,930 activity. The insider Daniels Kevin sold 73 shares worth $8,222.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold CLB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 47.88 million shares or 0.90% less from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi invested in 36,049 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Shufro Rose & Co Lc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Schwab Charles Investment Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 185,493 shares. Wcm Investment Management Ca has 4.87M shares for 5.05% of their portfolio. 6,900 are owned by Fernwood Ltd Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley accumulated 174,753 shares. Synovus Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 6,764 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 60,845 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 721,408 shares. 39,657 are held by Pnc Finance Service Group Inc Incorporated. Evercore Wealth Mngmt owns 265,405 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc reported 20,123 shares. Guggenheim Cap has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 8,363 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 117,125 shares stake. Martin And Inc Tn owns 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,952 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors invested in 0.03% or 1,070 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Com invested 1.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Finemark Fincl Bank & reported 20,158 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barnett & holds 197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). One Mngmt Lc has 4,908 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 184,586 shares. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated reported 15,531 shares stake. Thompson Investment Management accumulated 0.78% or 71,397 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 4,182 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 113,524 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel owns 2.67% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 234,767 shares.