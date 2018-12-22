Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (A) (AMCX) by 51.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $504,000, down from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc (A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 1.09 million shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 100,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.38M, up from 619,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 2.56 million shares traded or 548.63% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 8.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video)

Since July 10, 2018, it had 27 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,151 activity. The insider OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY bought $6,137. olszewski richard e also bought $11,337 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Thursday, October 11. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 126 shares worth $4,007 on Tuesday, July 10. 308 shares were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R, worth $8,907 on Thursday, October 11. $4,007 worth of stock was bought by kramer william j on Tuesday, July 10. 299 shares were bought by Booth Cynthia O, worth $8,647.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $678.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEI) by 2,927 shares to 4,552 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,623 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.29, from 3.37 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold FFBC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 71.12 million shares or 49.97% less from 142.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 12,918 shares. Tompkins reported 1,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inc reported 22,685 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 124,572 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 9,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,503 shares in its portfolio. Pl Cap Advsr Limited Com has invested 1.32% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 36,590 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc has 31,128 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1,866 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 35,462 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 47.85 million shares or 0.56% more from 47.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 3,105 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 94,427 shares. The California-based First Republic Management has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Shapiro Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.24 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.01% or 398,880 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Ls Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,582 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com accumulated 20 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Cap Mgmt Assoc owns 7,600 shares. U S Global Inc reported 22,383 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.01% or 119,700 shares. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma invested in 1.47% or 34,399 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Fmr Ltd reported 511,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

