Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.56, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 13 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced stakes in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.07 million shares, up from 2.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 51.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 21,588 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock declined 1.64%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 63,270 shares with $7.24 million value, up from 41,682 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund for 951,332 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 548,563 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 134,421 shares. The New York-based Mathes Company Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Edge Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 43,180 shares.

The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. It is up 6.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500.

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $161.80 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 413.7 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 23. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Wells Fargo. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America.

