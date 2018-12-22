Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 9.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 1,475 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 14,500 shares with $3.86 million value, down from 15,975 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $229.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B

Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) had a decrease of 16.55% in short interest. AMBC’s SI was 2.06M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 16.55% from 2.47M shares previously. With 896,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC)’s short sellers to cover AMBC’s short positions. The SI to Ambac Financial Group Inc’s float is 4.57%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 2.38M shares traded or 344.62% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has risen 8.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC)

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R sold $779,001 worth of stock or 3,090 shares. Shine Kenneth Irwin had sold 163 shares worth $44,796 on Friday, November 9. On Thursday, September 13 the insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $2.65 million. Nelson Steven H also sold $7.05 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, September 7. HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, September 13. $4.07 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by WILSON D ELLEN.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 18. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, September 24. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Wednesday, October 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Star Mngmt holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 216,063 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 1.26% or 74,320 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,478 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 3,295 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested 1.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hilltop has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rnc Cap Mgmt invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 8,182 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 1,000 shares.

