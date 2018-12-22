Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 434.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc acquired 17,470 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock rose 9.96%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 21,491 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 4,021 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $62.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 6.80M shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo had 5 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Tuesday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, December 19 report. See Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) latest ratings:

19/12/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $120 Upgrade

28/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $137 Initiates Coverage On

02/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $112 New Target: $145 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $139 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $108 New Target: $112 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Masimo Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.58 million shares or 0.13% more from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluestein R H & Communication holds 10,800 shares. Cardinal Cap Management invested in 0.53% or 15,050 shares. Principal Financial Inc reported 217,532 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Castleark Management Lc owns 67,555 shares. Hbk Investments Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 27,108 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 5,792 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,522 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,900 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Systematic Management L P holds 12,430 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 233,137 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 39.13 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 715,392 shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 26.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI)

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $74.97 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Muhsin Bilal, worth $1.21M. 2,675 shares were sold by Van Ramshorst David J, worth $328,671. 10,000 Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares with value of $1.18M were sold by FITCH SANFORD. KIANI JOE E sold $28.30M worth of stock or 239,926 shares. Sampath Anand sold $3.30M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Masimo (MASI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Resonant, Constellation Brands, Masimo, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, LivaNova, and Penumbra â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Masimo Founder and CEO Joe Kiani Honored with First IP Champion Award – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Masimo (MASI) Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Memorial for former Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers planned in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy braces for weekend winter snowstorm – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “â€˜Iconicâ€™ former Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers dies – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “More than 700,000 customers lost power in Winter Storm Diego as Duke Energy calculates repair costs – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.