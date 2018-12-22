Analysts expect Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) to report $-0.31 EPS on January, 24.After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Carbon Black, Inc.’s analysts see 24.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 5.04M shares traded or 510.73% up from the average. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) stake by 35.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 196,245 shares as Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s stock declined 48.33%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 748,068 shares with $23.30M value, up from 551,823 last quarter. Koppers Holdings Inc. now has $344.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 1.06 million shares traded or 271.73% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 64.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Since August 14, 2018, it had 11 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. $1.01M worth of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares were bought by Johnson R. Michael. $40,930 worth of stock was sold by Hyde Leslie S on Monday, August 27. Sullivan James A. bought $82,150 worth of stock. Shares for $440,190 were bought by BALL M LEROY on Monday, November 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $103,750 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. Shares for $18,500 were bought by Dowd Joseph P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold KOP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 17.59 million shares or 4.88% less from 18.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 31,525 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc owns 7,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll reported 301 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 7,049 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 254,304 are owned by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 1,811 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial has 170,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested in 155,113 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.38% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 62,137 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 26,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 12,245 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 11,184 shares in its portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Westrock Co stake by 432,510 shares to 906,592 valued at $48.45 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) stake by 138,666 shares and now owns 1.68M shares. Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) was reduced too.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $833.35 million. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

