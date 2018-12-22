Concourse Capital Management Llc increased Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) stake by 100% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Concourse Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Concourse Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $2.61M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Jd Com Inc (Call) now has $30.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69 million shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

Since June 29, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 32 insider sales for $30.03 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 KRASNOW TODD sold $173,544 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 6,218 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Daniels Scott Andrew, worth $55,140 on Tuesday, November 13. $47,628 worth of stock was sold by Mohan Deepak on Monday, October 29. Another trade for 12,402 shares valued at $508,836 was made by Guadagno Norman on Thursday, August 30. $129,824 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by Mellinger Paul S. On Monday, October 29 SHEER DANIELLE sold $51,653 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 1,553 shares. FRIEND DAVID sold $26.18 million worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Monday, July 23.

After the publishing of a legal form filled with Washington-based SEC; a insider trading transaction became apparent. The CEO and President of Carbonite Inc, Mohamad Ali; finalized a transaction in the open market by unloading 3,999 shares at an avg market stock price per share of $25.6 of the corporation having a total value of $102,174 U.S Dollars. This is not his first insider trade, in the last 30 days, he unloaded another 17,888 shares worth $481,032 USD. And, It’s sure Mohamad’s deal isn’t going to remain unnoticed as he currently is owning 515,877 shares – ( 1.49% of Carbonite Inc’s Market Cap ).

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 1.25M shares traded or 142.06% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $832.85 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It has a 138.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 61.11% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CARB’s profit will be $10.02M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Carbonite has $45 highest and $38 lowest target. $43’s average target is 78.42% above currents $24.1 stock price. Carbonite had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.93, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold Carbonite, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 26.85% more from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 20,219 shares. Oberweis Asset Incorporated reported 247,034 shares stake. Wyoming-based Friess Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 55,358 shares. 91,681 were accumulated by Northpointe Lc. Prudential Financial invested in 16,889 shares. 91 were reported by Hanseatic Management Service. Connors Investor Svcs Inc reported 55,893 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.05% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). King Luther Corp holds 104,580 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). G2 Invest Partners Mngmt Llc reported 159,879 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Scout Investments stated it has 192,389 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 12. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $20 target in Thursday, December 13 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Macquarie Research. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Nomura.