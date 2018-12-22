Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 752 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,982 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.78 million, down from 25,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72 million shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS HOLDING IN TELENET TO 4.97% AS OF MARCH 7; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Buys Private Credit Firm to Fortify Alternatives Unit; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet after all; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE – BELIEVE INVESTORS “WELL SERVED” BY ALLOCATION TO QUALITY COS WITH ABILITY TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PAYOUTS, GENERATE REVS THAT CAN OUTRUN INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Hong Kong Among `Challenging’ Regulatory Regimes; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO FINK SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OFFER POSITIVE REAL YIELDS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 7.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 668,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.21 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $302.99 million, up from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $6.91 EPS, up 10.74% or $0.67 from last year’s $6.24 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 13.36 P/E if the $6.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.52 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6,807 shares to 61,983 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 21,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 18,515 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 82,791 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.23% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 87,127 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd, Oregon-based fund reported 4,698 shares. Beaumont Llc invested in 0.06% or 1,227 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 982 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Essex Services, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,716 shares. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Company holds 7,122 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 16 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.13% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,180 shares. 8,315 are owned by Sand Hill Lc. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.23% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, October 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, August 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $375 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLK in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, January 26. As per Friday, April 6, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Friday, August 11 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 11 by Jefferies.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $11.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 406,915 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $452.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 6. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 11 report. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 30 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, May 6, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America.