Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 218.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 1.14M shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 13.85%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.66 million shares with $115.19 million value, up from 521,870 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 1.03M shares traded or 102.70% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 6.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 107.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 2,043 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 3,941 shares with $971,000 value, up from 1,898 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $57.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

More notable recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chimera Investment: Why Not Buy The 7.8% Preferred Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brunswick Corporation: This 6.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Farmland Partners: Buyout Potential – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NuStar Energy Bonds Are Oversold – Now Yielding >10% – NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CAI International: This 8.50% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 31,861 shares to 772,017 valued at $35.66M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 7,151 shares and now owns 189,326 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Prosperity Bancshares had 2 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18. The stock of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. Bodner Charles R sold 2,080 shares worth $511,328. Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. $9.96M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by RING TIMOTHY M. Another trade for 5,189 shares valued at $1.26M was sold by Lim James C. FORLENZA VINCENT A also sold $3.18M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. Polen Thomas E Jr also sold $1.28 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. $1.49 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Borzi James W.

Among 6 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Becton had 7 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of BDX in report on Tuesday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 4. Citigroup maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating.

More important recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “BD Announces Completion Of Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – PRNewswire”, Gurufocus.com published: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.