Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridex Corp (IRIX) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 52,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.37 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 93,551 shares traded or 86.87% up from the average. IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) has declined 47.56% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ IRIDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRIX); 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX GETS CE MARK FOR TRANSILLUMINATED PROBE; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Rev $9.51M; 03/05/2018 – Iridex Sees 2018 Rev $37M-$41M; 03/05/2018 – IRIDEX CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 20/03/2018 – Iridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 08/03/2018 – Iridex 4Q Rev $10.2M; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Iridex Corporation- Iridex TruFocus LIO Premiere” Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope ( LIO ) The LIO is a headmounted i; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 318,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $239.67 million, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08M shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since September 14, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $671,654 activity. Grove Robert Earle had bought 10,857 shares worth $45,878 on Monday, December 10. MOORE WILLIAM M bought $65,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by IRIDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 78,700 shares to 132,500 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 303,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity.

