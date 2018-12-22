Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 1.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 5,019 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 407,489 shares with $79.72M value, up from 402,470 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $29.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.66% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 2.80M shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 13.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 152,743 shares with $5.39 million value, down from 176,443 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $23.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 13.36M shares traded or 125.63% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLW’s profit will be $456.22M for 12.62 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Corning had 5 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. UBS maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rating on Thursday, July 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 8,410 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 579,804 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication holds 3,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arrow Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 12,929 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Northeast Inv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,014 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 9,715 shares. Strs Ohio reported 60,994 shares stake. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 157,530 shares stake. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Dnb Asset As owns 109,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset has 11.91 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Rand Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $3.60 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $33,655 was sold by Pambianchi Christine M. RIEMAN DEBORAH also sold $143,071 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares. Shares for $969,665 were sold by Morse David L. $609,626 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was sold by Musser Eric S on Monday, August 27. McRae Lawrence D sold $1.11 million worth of stock or 30,667 shares. STEVERSON LEWIS A had sold 12,577 shares worth $395,851 on Monday, November 26.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $57.15 million activity. $5.93 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Wednesday, August 22. $649,278 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Friday, November 16. Scarpelli Michael also sold $7.13 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $1.25M worth of stock. CODD RONALD E F also sold $2.50 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, November 26. Schneider David had sold 12,625 shares worth $2.09 million. Donahoe John J had sold 15,560 shares worth $2.51 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 535 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Moreover, Archon Prtnrs Limited has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 352,239 shares. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 586,552 shares. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Company owns 97,600 shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.49% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has invested 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Valinor Management Lp invested in 2.6% or 357,083 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.1% or 12.72M shares in its portfolio. Brinker has 4,105 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 33,005 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3 shares. Crestwood Cap Management Lp holds 5.18% or 50,760 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 261 shares. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

