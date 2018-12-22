White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 4.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 106,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.63M, down from 111,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 32.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.73M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $420.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,992 shares to 60,930 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015 on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl's Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s: A Good Value At $65 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target, Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty seen as retail outperformers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carter’s: Unreasonably Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s Looks Cheap After 22% Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Keeping on truckin’: DHL seeks to counter driver shortages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. $1.76M worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D on Tuesday, September 4. On Wednesday, September 5 STREETER STEPHANIE A sold $389,244 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 4,776 shares. 12,205 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by LAVU RATNAKAR on Tuesday, September 4.