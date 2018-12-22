Comerica Securities Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc sold 4,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82M, down from 29,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 24.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 4.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.98M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207.45M, down from 18.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 21.76 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has risen 25.19% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 15/05/2018 – REG-CLOSING OF YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATāO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 EPS, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. De Lange Bob also bought $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.36 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.26 billion for 5.12 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.54% EPS growth.

