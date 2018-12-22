CEEK Smart VR Token (CEEK) hits new $-0.0004038804 price after -10.88% drop for a day

CEEK Smart VR Token (CEEK) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0004038804 or -10.88% trading at $0.0033081279. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, CEEK Smart VR Token (CEEK) eyes $0.00363894069 target on the road to $0.00685800929119776. CEEK last traded at LAToken exchange. It had high of $0.0037152654 and low of $0.0033037851 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0037120083.

CEEK Smart VR Token (CEEK) is down -37.69% in the last 30 days from $0.005309 per coin. Its down -44.51% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.005962 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago CEEK traded at $0.00 (non existent). CEEK has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $3.31 million market cap. CEEK Smart VR Token maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. CEEK uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 19/04/2018.

CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets.

The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists.