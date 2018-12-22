Commerce Bank increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,564 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.07M, up from 58,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72 million shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Portfolio Update; 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers Concerned; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX AND BLACKROCK ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF THE 200 MW FLAT TOP WIND FARM IN THE U.S; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS IT FAVORS EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES ON STRONG CORPORATE EARNINGS, RELATIVELY HEALTHIER BALANCE SHEETS IN ASIA; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces 2018 Investor Day on June 5th, 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Majedie Asset Management hires two UK equities fund managers; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Recently Went Public With Questions It Is Asking Gun Makers and Sellers After Parkland Shooting; 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Hong Kong Among `Challenging’ Regulatory Regimes

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 9.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 644,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.19 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.60 million, down from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 8.07 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 35.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $544.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (QLD) by 23,000 shares to 33,900 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 60,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Among 17 analysts covering CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had 47 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 17 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 20. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Thursday, October 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 21. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) earned “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital on Monday, March 21. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 6 report. Berenberg initiated CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Friday, September 2 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Friday, March 18 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 3,197 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.99M shares. Stearns Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 463 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri invested 0.51% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Chesley Taft Llc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,444 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il stated it has 18,574 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 483,570 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Copeland Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 11,206 shares. Kistler reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company invested in 0.7% or 16,009 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 17,591 shares. Korea Invest invested in 147,017 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,600 shares to 200,878 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,816 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Monday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 4. On Wednesday, October 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, April 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.

