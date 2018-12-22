Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 46.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 9.96 million shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 66.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 190,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96M, down from 284,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 61,751 shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 16.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1

Since July 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $159,710 activity. BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY had bought 2,000 shares worth $56,880 on Tuesday, October 30. $9,850 worth of stock was bought by DUGAN JOSEPH L on Wednesday, October 31. DORN ANDREW W JR bought $29,205 worth of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) on Tuesday, July 31.

Analysts await Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FISI’s profit will be $9.24 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Financial Institutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) CEO Marty Birmingham on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Financial Institutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Five Star Bank Names Alison K. Miller Senior Vice President and Commercial Market Executive for Central New York – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SBA loan applications chilled in November – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Financial Institutions had 7 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Hovde Group. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray initiated the shares of FISI in report on Wednesday, September 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, May 30.

Among 15 analysts covering CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CenterPoint had 46 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, August 14. As per Tuesday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 19 by SunTrust. As per Thursday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. SunTrust maintained CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) rating on Monday, March 7. SunTrust has “Neutral” rating and $20 target. As per Thursday, March 16, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 28. As per Wednesday, May 9, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CNP in report on Monday, October 19 to “Sell” rating.

More news for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “CenterPoint Energy announces pricing of Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” and published on December 14, 2018 is yet another important article.

