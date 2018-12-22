Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc acquired 2,957 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 31,910 shares with $4.41M value, up from 28,953 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Among 2 analysts covering Game Digital (LON:GMD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Game Digital had 3 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 60 target in Thursday, November 8 report. Liberum Capital maintained GAME Digital plc (LON:GMD) on Thursday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of GMD in report on Tuesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. See GAME Digital plc (LON:GMD) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 35.00 New Target: GBX 60.00 Upgrade

08/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 50.00 Maintain

21/08/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 65.00 New Target: GBX 50.00 Maintain

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $148 target.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M on Friday, November 23. 3,643 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $536,638 were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. On Friday, December 14 the insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. Shares for $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Inc owns 8,050 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 25,719 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 12,309 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 7.29M shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 232,942 shares. Barbara Oil reported 102,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 659,581 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Intact Invest Mngmt invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 33.89 million shares stake. Moreover, Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ci has 707,800 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Lc holds 134,229 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 134,279 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 239,143 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.07% or GBX 0.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 23.2. About 72,439 shares traded. GAME Digital plc (LON:GMD) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important GAME Digital plc (LON:GMD) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Unity Technologies Acquires Game Hosting Division of Multiplay from GAME Digital, PLC – Business Wire” on November 28, 2017.