White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 26.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 27,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,770 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61M, down from 106,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 1.48 million shares traded or 422.23% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has declined 2.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 3,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,920 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.06M, down from 161,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vetr downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, August 27 to “Strong-Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 26 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, August 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $64 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. Macquarie Research initiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, April 26. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $51 target. Tigress Financial maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 977,146 shares. Regentatlantic holds 188,953 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 4.11% or 274,361 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs has 410,784 shares for 5.83% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne holds 115,241 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 1.53M shares or 24.3% of the stock. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artisan Prns LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 18,300 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,200 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Centre Asset Mgmt stated it has 249,837 shares or 6.63% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capwealth Advsr Limited Company invested in 4.11% or 218,995 shares. Capital International Limited Ca holds 96,424 shares. 86,928 are owned by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 48,395 shares to 107,279 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RGS’s profit will be $3.10M for 54.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Regis Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold RGS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 2.90% less from 43.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 11,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 31,333 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn invested in 0.75% or 1.93M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 91,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 84,533 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 10,009 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 35,500 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 631 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 32,483 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co reported 2.01M shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regis Corporation had 7 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, November 19. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was downgraded by Northcoast. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast given on Friday, October 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 1 by Jefferies.