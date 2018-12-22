Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 632 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.47 million, down from 7,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in At & T Inc (T) by 6.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 20,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.65 million, up from 326,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in At & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T – 2 Potential New Headaches In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Finally Safe to Buy AT&T Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: AT&T, Verizon quit conservative lobbying group – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 13. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Scotia Capital. Tigress Financial upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, September 27 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, June 13 to “Outperform”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Macquarie Research.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 25,643 shares to 974,896 shares, valued at $62.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,946 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 36,465 were accumulated by Arvest Bank Division. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 15,618 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,563 shares. Iat Reinsurance invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Intrust Retail Bank Na has 1.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peninsula Asset Mgmt owns 50,730 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). At Retail Bank invested in 0.36% or 98,553 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.74% or 404,691 shares. 9,444 were reported by L S Advisors Inc. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 37,570 shares. Rench Wealth holds 162,657 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,693 shares stake.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was sold by Reynolds Shelley. $3.92M worth of stock was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Thursday, September 6. Zapolsky David also sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $3.28M were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. The insider McGrath Judith A sold 500 shares worth $952,500. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, April 29 with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 27. Benchmark maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, September 11. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $1100.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Needham.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2018: AMZN,DFRG,NKE,KMX – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NBEV, AMZN, NXST, TRCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Is Hiding A Big Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter (NYSE:PG) by 31,587 shares to 109,104 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (KRE) by 14,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Union (NYSE:UNP).