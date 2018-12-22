Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.37, from 0.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 33 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 16 sold and decreased their positions in Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 7.24 million shares, up from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 22 New Position: 11.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stake by 7.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 1,740 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)’s stock declined 24.09%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 25,744 shares with $5.80M value, up from 24,004 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc. now has $16.44B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74 million shares traded or 76.06% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 775,509 shares traded or 80.63% up from the average. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) has declined 14.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.09% the S&P500.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $581.82 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

E&G Advisors Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund for 57,869 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 39,500 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 82,775 shares. The New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 88,657 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Rech Management Comm holds 175 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited has invested 1.72% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 1,900 shares. Connable Office stated it has 8,929 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 216 shares. 942 were reported by Communications Of Vermont. Thompson Davis And, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,050 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.05% or 929,504 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,091 shares. Windward Ca reported 929 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 1,150 shares. Oppenheimer Communications stated it has 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cambridge Tru invested in 1.25% or 96,527 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.68% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wealthtrust has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) stake by 9,435 shares to 8,000 valued at $436,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Invesco Senior Loan Etf stake by 32,900 shares and now owns 23,950 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. ZUK NIR sold $6.76M worth of stock. 4,000 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $856,330. $6.25 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Anderson Mark. MERESMAN STANLEY J sold 1,979 shares worth $463,512. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $9.06 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Monday, October 1. $229,021 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by Bonanno Kathleen.