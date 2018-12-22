Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 37.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.76M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.08% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 618,495 shares traded or 71.74% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 8.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 14.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 10,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.67M, up from 74,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.79 million shares traded or 235.93% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 9.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is a Must Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Trust Strategic Focus on Insurance Solutions Leads to Growth – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northern Trust +1.2% after Wells Fargo bullish on growth prospects – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Launches Reconciliations Dashboard – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schnitzer Steel sees Q3 earnings above Wall Street consensus – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “China Pushes Up November Global Steel Output, Worries Ahead – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deploy DuPont Analysis to Pick 5 Top-Ranked Quality Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Gain From a US-China Trade Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $16.78M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.06 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.93% negative EPS growth.

