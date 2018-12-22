Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 11.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 6,390 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 63,120 shares with $4.98M value, up from 56,730 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $6.92B valuation. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.79 million shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Among 4 analysts covering Brown \u0026 Brown (NYSE:BRO), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brown \u0026 Brown had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 19 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of BRO in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) rating on Tuesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $28 target. The company was maintained on Monday, November 12 by Barclays Capital. See Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23 New Target: $26 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $26 New Target: $27 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $28 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $25 New Target: $26 Maintain

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,320 activity. STRIANESE ANTHONY T sold $57,320 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold Brown & Brown, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 196.09 million shares or 0.23% more from 195.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Fin Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Moreover, Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation has 0.1% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 13,964 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management owns 3,300 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 29,180 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 483,833 are owned by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.16% or 26,271 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,989 shares. Pggm accumulated 717,940 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 13,391 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 2.07 million shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 614,624 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Meritage Port Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

More recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Brown & Brown (BRO) Reports Acquisition of Dealer Associates Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Physicians Protector Plan® Launches PracticePRO+, A One-Of-A-Kind Professional Package Policy For Independent Physician Practices – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Protector Plan® Launches PracticePRO and PracticePRO+ Insurance Products in Arizona – PR Web” with publication date: December 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 3.77 million shares traded or 222.32% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. The insider Fallon John A. sold $139,675. Doyle James Edward had sold 1,318 shares worth $77,577. COWARD D SCOTT had sold 2,190 shares worth $174,118. Carey Thomas D. had sold 3,427 shares worth $201,713 on Monday, July 30. WYZGA MICHAEL S sold $184,730 worth of stock or 2,468 shares. On Monday, November 5 LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER sold $2.87M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 38,311 shares. 2,847 shares valued at $167,574 were sold by Zanotti Katherine S on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Com reported 0.02% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership holds 1.29M shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 328,641 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 100,000 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Business Svcs accumulated 0.05% or 3,825 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,000 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Axa stated it has 98,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested in 52,122 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 715 shares. Bell Retail Bank owns 10,970 shares. 25,375 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Horseman Cap Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,000 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) stake by 12,950 shares to 27,789 valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 104,750 shares and now owns 15,600 shares. Square Inc was reduced too.