Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 4.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 141,229 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock declined 40.28%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 3.10M shares with $30.66 million value, up from 2.96 million last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $213.27M valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 291,310 shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 44.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 70.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 7,615 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 18,415 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 10,800 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities reinitiated the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 17.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P stake by 147,519 shares to 4.89M valued at $92.01M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dominion Energy Midstream Part (NYSE:DM) stake by 3.94M shares and now owns 19,437 shares. Western Gas Equity Partners Lp (NYSE:WGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Virginia-based Davenport And Co Ltd Liability has invested 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investment House Ltd Liability invested in 332,241 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company owns 197,648 shares for 4.12% of their portfolio. Sachem Head Mngmt Lp holds 2.08 million shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York holds 2.01% or 39,209 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Invest has invested 4.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Prtnrs reported 8,722 shares stake. 3.90M are held by Blair William And Company Il. Pure Fincl Advsrs reported 8,512 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.31M shares stake. Davis R M Inc accumulated 0.93% or 223,502 shares. Smithfield Co accumulated 75,096 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management has invested 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 58,101 are held by Mitchell Mgmt.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million on Friday, October 26. Capossela Christopher C had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12 million. Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. 2,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H.

Since December 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity. On Thursday, December 13 the insider BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LP bought $3.61 million.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 114,865 shares to 5.32 million valued at $132.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bonanza Creek Energy Inc stake by 31,457 shares and now owns 491,514 shares. Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.78, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.79 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oaktree Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Blair William Company Il reported 0% stake. The New York-based Springowl Associates Lc has invested 0.69% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 39,136 shares. State Street has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 67,420 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 47,966 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Lp. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 12,670 shares stake. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 141,100 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 148,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 492,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 35,617 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Proxima Capital Management Lc reported 4.29% stake. D E Shaw And Co has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).