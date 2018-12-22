Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) stake by 1.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 67,239 shares as Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM)’s stock declined 43.34%. The Chieftain Capital Management Inc holds 3.64 million shares with $111.95 million value, down from 3.71 million last quarter. Commscope Hldg Co Inc now has $2.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 3.70M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.70% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott's new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot's insulin delivery systems; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an 'even better' deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT'S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. COMM’s profit will be $63.43M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is CommScope (COMM) Down 13.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Match Group fires comm VP involved in suit – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CommScope Holding Co had 5 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Jefferies. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 9. Longbow downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 9 report. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Among 11 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Monday, October 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, November 30 to “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, October 18 with “Outperform” rating.