Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 15.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 2,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95 million, down from 15,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74M shares traded or 76.06% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,806 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.32M, down from 152,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21 million shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 240,450 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership. Ipswich Inv Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,960 shares. Lehman Financial reported 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pointstate Lp holds 0.04% or 38,500 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,769 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel owns 7,579 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.29% or 3,855 shares. Cypress Grp holds 0.35% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 24,381 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Community Ser Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 109,921 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc invested in 3,400 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.26 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 62,678 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Security Natl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2,745 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.17 million activity. 6,409 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares with value of $475,774 were sold by Pelch Steven J.. 47,530 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares with value of $3.51 million were sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J. MONSER EDWARD L had sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57 million.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Advanced Engineering Valves – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE, seven other industrial stocks could get hit hard by lower oil prices – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,791 shares to 191,945 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 13,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,269 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Exchange Traded.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67 million for 166.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 27,464 are owned by First Washington Corporation. Captrust Financial invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ftb Advisors accumulated 115 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 6,909 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 1.61 million shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 891 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 12,699 shares. Hills Bank And reported 0.47% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wealthtrust Axiom reported 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 14,075 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com has invested 0.5% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aviva Public Limited Co owns 43,032 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $92.37 million activity. $832,500 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, December 11. 30,000 shares were sold by ZUK NIR, worth $5.59M. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $7.37 million. Bonanno Kathleen had sold 1,097 shares worth $229,021. Shares for $6.96M were sold by Anderson Mark on Friday, September 7.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $279.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Elm Cap Corp by 37,932 shares to 173,920 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 40,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

