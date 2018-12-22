Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 42.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 3,630 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 12,159 shares with $1.49M value, up from 8,529 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $199.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Among 3 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Thursday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Tuesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, November 9. See Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Upgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $4 New Target: $4.5 Upgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $3.5 New Target: $5 Upgrade

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 24,995 shares to 321,752 valued at $20.40M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 9,247 shares and now owns 181,436 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 9,500 shares worth $1.13M on Thursday, November 29.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 3 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, November 5. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 5. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Finemark Bancorporation And Trust has 50,714 shares. Agf Investments invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amg Funds Limited Company owns 0.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,783 shares. Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 20,089 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Comml Bank N Y reported 20,773 shares stake. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability reported 85,321 shares. Coldstream Cap invested in 0.43% or 38,712 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 279,251 shares. Sirios Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lifeplan Fincl Gp, Ohio-based fund reported 1,030 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 356,184 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd owns 1,738 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.09% or 6,006 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 619,357 shares traded or 111.40% up from the average. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 36.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I

More notable recent Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Enters Into a Memorandum of Agreement for the Acquisition of a Japanese Post-Panamax Class Dry-Bulk Vessel – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/19: (TLRY) (SB) (MLHR) Higher; (SPPI) (GTHX) (MNKD) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/20: (AGEN) (TLRY) (PTE) Higher; (DBVT) (ADMA) (SPPI) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buy The Dip In Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Seaport Global Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2018.