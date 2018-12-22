Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 60,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,748 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.43M, down from 500,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.13 million shares traded or 54.47% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has declined 3.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 17.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 9,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,877 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, up from 53,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018

First National Trust Co, which manages about $982.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 32,179 shares to 19,981 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 79,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,409 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old State Bank In has 0.12% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 113 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 215,618 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 6,780 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 0.09% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Shell Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cadence Management Llc invested in 39,624 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.22% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 8,319 shares. The New York-based Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.26% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 14,375 are owned by National Registered Inv Advisor Inc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 2.25 million shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Friday, August 5. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Monday, February 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $48.0 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 18 by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, July 17 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 7 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $45.96 million activity. The insider Vergis Janet S. sold $1.05 million. Shares for $1.09M were sold by KATZ STEVEN J on Wednesday, November 21. 15,000 shares were sold by CUGINE STEVEN P, worth $986,589. 19,864 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by FARRELL MATTHEW on Thursday, June 21. $1.07M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was sold by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Tuesday, December 11. SHEARER ROBERT K sold 16,718 shares worth $966,650.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $503.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 63,016 shares to 546,627 shares, valued at $26.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Among 11 analysts covering Unilever NV (NYSE:UN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Unilever NV had 13 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of UN in report on Tuesday, January 12 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, March 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 23 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, December 8, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 31. Berenberg upgraded Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on Friday, September 25 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, July 22 report. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, December 13 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of UN in report on Friday, March 24 to “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets.