Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,611 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.46 million, down from 169,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47 million shares traded or 49.60% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40 million, up from 104,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 1.76 million shares traded or 232.00% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. Another trade for 1.31M shares valued at $121.04M was made by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, November 1.

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 7 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report. Alembic maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $90 target in Thursday, December 29 report.

More important recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Stock Will Take the Crown – Investorplace.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell, steelworkers union begin contract talks – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 237,190 shares to 5.59M shares, valued at $154.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 55,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Regl Bkg (KRE).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.35 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.73 per share. LYB’s profit will be $901.60M for 8.41 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.07% or 618,697 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.04M shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Csu Producer Inc holds 4.91% or 12,334 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 528,509 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 22.72 million shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 36 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.13% or 4.75 million shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Communication owns 16,134 shares. Jcic Asset Management has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4,265 are held by Oppenheimer & Communication. Ifrah Fincl Services holds 0.13% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. Lipe Dalton owns 35,230 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Front Yard Residential Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “4 REIT Stocks for Your Black Friday Shopping Cart – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces December 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold SL Green Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dean Investment Associate Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,708 shares. 17,159 are held by Stevens Management Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Greenleaf Tru owns 12,397 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 9,342 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Plante Moran Llc reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 279,370 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 666 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com holds 5,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 101,376 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 186,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch Associate Inv Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 21,087 are owned by A D Beadell Inv Counsel.

Among 13 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Topeka Capital Markets maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, November 5. Topeka Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $60 target. Topeka Capital Markets maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 6 with “Hold” rating. Topeka Capital Markets upgraded Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Tuesday, December 8. Topeka Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $73 target. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of LAMR in report on Wednesday, July 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 24 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, August 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Loop Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. M Partners maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, February 24 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by Citigroup.