Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 16.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 87,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.15M, up from 75,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%

Emerald Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 0.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Advisers Inc sold 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.93M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 7.12M shares traded or 108.69% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average

Among 26 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ciena had 114 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 4 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21 target in Friday, June 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, May 3. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27.0 target in Friday, December 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, December 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 4 by Jefferies. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 14 report. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CIEN shares while 86 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 146.14 million shares or 1.83% more from 143.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Ag invested 0.06% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). First Manhattan reported 109,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Piermont Mngmt Inc holds 1.09% or 86,680 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Principal Financial Group Inc owns 733,154 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 219,327 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 11,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,050 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 324,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De owns 2.00 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0% or 126 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Emerald Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc by 53,002 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $14.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avrobio Inc by 138,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,374 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 46 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. McFeely Scott sold $33,094 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Thursday, November 15. 2,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $61,871 were sold by FRODSHAM JAMES. SMITH GARY B sold 9,600 shares worth $288,385. MOYLAN JAMES E JR also sold $51,613 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. $62,184 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by Rothenstein David M. 2,931 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $91,650 were sold by HAMILTON RICK.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,157 shares. Union Savings Bank invested in 1.03% or 41,749 shares. Hamlin Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.94% or 608,050 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spinnaker Trust reported 17,057 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 19,684 shares. Bartlett Llc has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 26,309 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blackhill Inc holds 33,024 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Communication has 1,530 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Checchi Advisers invested in 18,158 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will Philip Morris Recover? – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Philip Morris International a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris International (PM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.