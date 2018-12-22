Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis Reit (PLD) by 180.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 380,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.00M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Prologis Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 20,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.49 million, down from 789,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 121,571 shares traded or 260.47% up from the average. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,459 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 5,464 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.17% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5,003 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 100 are held by Optimum Investment Advsrs. 11,892 are held by Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 234,463 shares. Guggenheim Llc accumulated 0.16% or 353,512 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested in 0.14% or 15,945 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 29,600 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 36,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 19 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of PLD in report on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 4 by Evercore. Jefferies maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Monday, July 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $5900 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Wednesday, January 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, August 25. As per Monday, November 30, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 8 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating.

More news for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” and published on December 05, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $674,172 activity. Shares for $88,527 were sold by HOXSIE KATHERINE W. 1,000 shares valued at $51,930 were sold by RANDALL H DOUGLAS III on Tuesday, November 6. TREANOR JOHN F sold $473,440 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 418,945 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $46.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 452,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold WASH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.94 million shares or 1.08% more from 9.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 1.07M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 69,359 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.2% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 7,400 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 89 shares. New England Professional Planning Group Incorporated reported 9,502 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 39,398 shares. Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 8,955 shares or 0% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 1,232 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,183 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 60,020 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 24,258 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 768,310 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4 Cent Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GrowLife, Inc. Announces Results from Annual Stockholder Meeting, Where More Than 90 Percent of Shares Voted – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Avista Commissions Largest Solar Array in Washington – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sitting On Losses? Try This Year-End Strategy – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Valley Hospital and clinic select Cerner CommunityWorks to enhance patient care – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.