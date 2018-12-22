River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) by 9.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 143,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.28 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 2.21M shares traded or 53.23% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 11.13% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,167 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97 million, up from 11,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,372 are owned by Kingfisher Limited Liability Com. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 0.19% or 408,112 shares. First Comml Bank owns 63,058 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 1.75% or 2.03M shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Company holds 46,662 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 57,736 were reported by Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Cadence Financial Bank Na owns 14,027 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr holds 257,183 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. West Coast Lc holds 90,834 shares or 4.73% of its portfolio. Somerset has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,704 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (NYSE:INT) by 137,448 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $28.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc Cla (NYSE:OAK) by 42,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $305,441 activity.

