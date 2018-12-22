Cipher Capital LP Increased By $711,306 Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake; Synalloy (SYNL)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Synalloy Corp (SYNL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.58, from 2.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 24 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 18 sold and trimmed holdings in Synalloy Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synalloy Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 16.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 8,271 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock declined 16.33%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 58,600 shares with $5.08M value, up from 50,329 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $28.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) stake by 16,542 shares to 34,439 valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 10,490 shares and now owns 1,940 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Eaton had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 13. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12 with “Buy”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Management Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,715 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,693 are held by Churchill Management. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4,220 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Appleton Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,350 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Finance has 1.10M shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc has 3,129 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sageworth Trust Com has 0.09% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 5.09M are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Moody State Bank Division holds 885 shares.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 40,995 shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) has risen 25.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 16/05/2018 – Synalloy Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Synalloy 4Q EPS 13c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synalloy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNL); 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this year’s Russell 2000; 12/03/2018 Synalloy Corporation CEO Participates in Podcast; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT “BOLT-ON” THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SYNL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $240 MLN TO $245 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY – FOR SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SEGMENT, NEW PRODUCT ADDITIONS SHOULD DRIVE MEANINGFUL ORGANIC GROWTH IN CURRENT AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY SAYS ON MARCH 12, BUT EFFECTIVE JAN 6, UNIT ENTERED COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Synalloy 1Q EPS 44c

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation for 56,395 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 472,069 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.96% invested in the company for 82,355 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc, a -based fund reported 94,709 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $654,771 activity.