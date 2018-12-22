Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 472.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 28,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 34,256 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.81 million, up from 5,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 4.84M shares traded or 95.72% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 18.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.15M, up from 23,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – Peabody Says Goldman Sachs Could Benefit From Volcker Rollback (Video); 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $396,868 activity. On Wednesday, August 29 GARRISON ROBERT E II sold $279,310 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,451 shares. 5,478 shares were bought by Melone Anthony J., worth $580,610.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $534.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11,747 shares to 30,241 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.