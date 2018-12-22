Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 118.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 18,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,127 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 15,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48M shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 10,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.28B, down from 303,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, June 21. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, May 19 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, June 29. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Needham. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2018: MRIN, GOOGL, DPW, ORCL, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could Cisco Systems Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) Down 2.6% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invest Advsrs stated it has 354,502 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc reported 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Limited Partnership holds 1.74% or 160,044 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested in 0.04% or 8,865 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,632 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 182,878 shares. 52,853 are held by Wade G W. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 709 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Co holds 71,213 shares. Mufg Americas holds 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 833,983 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 259,990 shares. Oxbow Ltd Llc owns 6,213 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 6,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lynch Assoc In reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $491.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 44,025 shares to 191,145 shares, valued at $10.18 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 1,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 25,000 shares. 35,000 shares valued at $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17. On Friday, November 23 the insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D. 28,000 shares valued at $1.36M were sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 31. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 9. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intersect Lc holds 7,169 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com owns 324,433 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Bb&T owns 958,092 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 34,127 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coldstream Management Incorporated holds 67,747 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,515 shares. First Advsr Lp stated it has 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kingfisher Cap Limited Co reported 22,433 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 71,317 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sns Finance Gp Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,258 shares. Security Natl Tru has 51,863 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Lc owns 31,959 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents An Opportunity To Revolutionize The Beverage Sector – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Direxion Unveils Four Leveraged Consumer ETFs – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Buying A Cannabis Grower – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things That Defined Aurora Cannabis’ 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 75,538 shares valued at $3.74 million was made by MARK LARRY M on Friday, November 9. The insider HAYS ED sold 45,400 shares worth $2.25M. 15,100 shares were sold by MANN JENNIFER K, worth $761,040 on Monday, November 19. $411,000 worth of stock was sold by DINKINS JAMES L on Wednesday, October 24. 15,000 shares were sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD, worth $729,768. Another trade for 54,200 shares valued at $2.63M was made by CRESPO FRANCISCO on Monday, November 5.