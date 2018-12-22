Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, up from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,547 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, up from 67,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For USMV – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Looks Promising on Upbeat Q1: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More – Yahoo Finance” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Can Bank on Cisco Systems’ Dividend – The Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. Nomura upgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, February 12 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 9. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 19. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by JP Morgan.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. Goeckeler David had sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51M. Another trade for 28,000 shares valued at $1.36M was sold by Tan Irving. Another trade for 217,420 shares valued at $10.28M was made by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Kramer Kelly A. also sold $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock or 33,950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 160,603 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 2.01% or 362,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company has 2.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability reported 347,847 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Com stated it has 134,153 shares. Skba Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 3.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Republic Corporation owns 1.70M shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Altrinsic Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,660 shares. 54,930 were accumulated by Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 48,823 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.23% or 13,741 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com reported 13,607 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Slip as SoftBank Aims to Sell Stake – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia: How Much Should The Stock Price Be? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “What if the Dow fell another 4,000-plus points â€” would you be prepared? – MarketWatch” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “February 2019 Options Now Available For NVIDIA – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Following The 50% Decline? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $799.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 9,910 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,109 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 7. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, July 15 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, February 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, November 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, July 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. As per Friday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by TH Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $56.69 million activity. The insider JONES HARVEY C sold 100,000 shares worth $24.21M. $131,496 worth of stock was sold by Kress Colette on Friday, December 14. 90,831 shares valued at $26.28M were sold by Puri Ajay K on Tuesday, October 2.