Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) had a decrease of 2.88% in short interest. ALCO’s SI was 185,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.88% from 191,100 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 38 days are for Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s short sellers to cover ALCO’s short positions. The SI to Alico Inc’s float is 2.83%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 17,972 shares traded or 137.54% up from the average. Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) has risen 2.28% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M

Since October 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $71.37 million activity. Brokaw George R sold $17.84 million worth of stock. 734 Agriculture – LLC had sold 524,795 shares worth $17.84 million. 734 Investors – LLC had sold 524,795 shares worth $17.84M. 524,795 shares were sold by TRAFELET REMY W, worth $17.84 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.58, from 2.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Alico, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.13 million shares or 0.42% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Run Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 174,979 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for 69 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) or 13,636 shares. 17,866 were accumulated by Wendell David Associate. Horizon Kinetics Limited Com reported 29,800 shares. Gmt has 366,664 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 734 Agriculture Limited Liability Company accumulated 100% or 3.71M shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 4,697 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Trafelet Brokaw Cap L P holds 9.39% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for 347,992 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 7,537 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 8,000 shares.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $230.28 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Citigroup Inc increased Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) stake by 20,712 shares to 31,010 valued at $3.74 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 769,459 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. G (NASDAQ:GIII) was raised too.